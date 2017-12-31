The bitter cold may be persisting but so are Montreal, Quebec City and their festivities.

Despite fears this deep chill would overcome the celebrations — which it did in several other Canadian cities — organizers say the party will go on in Montreal's Old Port and on Grande Allée in the provincial capital.

Here's what to expect from the parties, as well as a couple more you can hit up if you're feeling adventurous or want to forego the city-sanctioned bashes.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for both Quebec City and Montreal, so be sure to keep warm.

Environment Canada is cautioning against staying out in the cold for too long. The weather agency is reminding people that, with temperatures dipping below –20 C, frostbite can take effect within minutes.

There will be warming stations amidst the fun in Quebec City. Marché Bonsecours, in Montreal's Old Port, will be open until 2 a.m. for people to go inside and warm up.

The Metro will be open all night in Montreal. Trains are expected to pass every 13 to 22 minutes.

Montreal NYE parties

Montreal's fête starts with Le Banquet populaire at noon at Marché Bonsecours, where a traditional Quebec holiday meal of pea soup, tourtière, poor man's pudding and other sweets will be served up for free.

A band will be playing folk music and storytellers will be on hand recounting historic Montreal moments that occurred on Dec. 31 throughout the years.

As of 6 p.m., DJs, including Sabrina Sabotage, will get the crisp dance floor going until the 9 p.m. show.

Fireworks will go off at the stroke of midnight near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge. (Graham Hughes/The Associated Press)

That's when you'll be able to catch musical acts, including Mes Aïeux, Garou, Daniel Bélanger, Vincent Vallières, Pierre Kwenders, Laurence Nerbonne, Les Deuxluxes and DJ KXO.

Fireworks will go off next to the Jacques Cartier Bridge when the clock strikes midnight, preceded by a special light show on the bridge. You can catch a livestream of the music and the bridge lighting here.

The party goes on until 2 a.m. with Champion et ses G-Strings keeping the music alive until the end.

Elsewhere in the city, the monthly party Moonshine is holding a special NYE bash. As is tradition with the party, text 514-613-5811 for the secret location.

Ride a ferris wheel at –25 C in Quebec City

Quebec City's celebrations are two-fold. The main festivities will take place on Grande Allée, with a show in front of the legislative building.

It will last from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the ABC Tour, a collection of musicians and DJs, including DJ Angelz, Bijou and Ciszak.

Bands will also play traditional Quebec folk music at the Parc de la Francophonie as of 9 p.m.

Rides, activities and musical acts will be happening until 1 a.m. in Quebec City along Grande Allée tonight. (Radio-Canada)

The area will be filled with activities with terraces to warm up on, food trucks and rides, such as a ferris wheel offering a view of the capital city, a giant slide and a zipline.

Similar to Montreal, fireworks will go off at the stroke of midnight.