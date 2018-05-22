3 injured after Montreal West brawl escalates into knife fight

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds after a brawl in Montreal West late Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the corner of Northview Street and Westminster Avenue after reports of a fight.

During the altercation, the two groups involved pulled knives on each other.

The injuries are mainly cuts — no one was seriously injured, police say.

Police believe the incident was likely linked to a drug deal. All five people involved are being questioned.