3 injured after Montreal West brawl escalates into knife fight
During an altercation, two groups involved pulled knives on each other. The injuries are mainly cuts — no one was seriously injured, police say.
Police believe the incident was likely linked to a drug deal
Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds after a brawl in Montreal West late Monday night.
Around 11 p.m., police were called to the corner of Northview Street and Westminster Avenue after reports of a fight.
During the altercation, the two groups involved pulled knives on each other.
The injuries are mainly cuts — no one was seriously injured, police say.
Police believe the incident was likely linked to a drug deal. All five people involved are being questioned.