It was a record-breaking year for West Island Community Shares.

The organization, which funds dozens of different service groups in Montreal's West Island, raised $1.2 million, some of which was fundraised during CBC Montreal's annual Sing-In charity drive.

"It was a huge success," Leanne Bayer, executive director of West Island Community Shares, told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

The organization celebrated the milestone at its annual "Live Here, Give Here" event, hosted by CBC Montreal News host Debra Arbec, at the CEGEP Gérald-Godin in Pierrefonds Tuesday night.

It was a celebratory and emotional night as some of the 41 organizations which receive donations gave their testimonies.

One of those groups, Venturing Out Beyond Our Cancer (VOBOC), supports adolescents and young adults with cancer.

"I can't imagine how I would have survived had they not thrown me that precious life line," said Donna Coleman, who lost her daughter and grandchild to cancer.

$60K for flood relief

The organization's fundraising efforts were especially crucial this year, as the West Island endured some of the worst damage due to floods across the province.

In the last few weeks, West Island Community Shares put together the "Neighbours in Need" fund to cater to local groups involved in flood relief.

"Within two weeks, we managed to fundraise $60,000," Bayer said.

At Tuesday night's event, the Royal Bank of Canada announced it would add another $10,000 to that fund.

"It's extraordinary, but the West Island is an extraordinary community," Bayer said.

Next year's campaign is already underway with a new ambitious goal — $1.3 million.