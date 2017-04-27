Two people were injured, one critically, after a car collided with a transit bus in Montreal West this morning.

Montreal police say a man driving a convertible car collided with a city transit bus around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Avon Road and Westminster Avenue.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the convertible was taken to hospital in critical condition after colliding with a transit bus. A van was also damaged at the scene. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A passenger on the bus was also treated for minor injuries, and the bus driver was treated for shock.

Investigators were on the scene to the determine the cause of the accident, and traffic was snarled for hours after the collision.

Police say streets are now reopened to traffic.