Has spring finally sprung? Warm weather sets in for Montreal

After a long winter of extended cold snaps and plenty of snow, Montrealers are due for a break.

Luckily, warmer weather is finally on the way this week and today is no exception. Environment Canada says there will be a mix of cloud and sun Tuesday, with a high of 7 C.

The good news doesn't end there — while rain is headed our way, the balmy temperatures will continue to rise this week across the city.

The high in Montreal will hit double digits, with 10 C forecasted this Thursday, according to the weather agency.

Here's what the next few days have in store:

Today: Mix of sun and cloud. High of 7 C.

Tonight: Rain, with a high of 2 C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon. High of 6 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High of 10 C and low of 4 C.

