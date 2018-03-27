New
Has spring finally sprung? Warm weather sets in for Montreal
After a long winter of extended cold snaps and plenty of snow, Montrealers are due for a break.
Luckily, warmer weather is finally on the way this week and today is no exception. Environment Canada says there will be a mix of cloud and sun Tuesday, with a high of 7 C.
The good news doesn't end there — while rain is headed our way, the balmy temperatures will continue to rise this week across the city.
The high in Montreal will hit double digits, with 10 C forecasted this Thursday, according to the weather agency.
Here's what the next few days have in store:
Today: Mix of sun and cloud. High of 7 C.
Tonight: Rain, with a high of 2 C.
Wednesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon. High of 6 C.
Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High of 10 C and low of 4 C.
Friday: Rainy, but not too cold. High of 6 C before dropping to -5 C overnight.
