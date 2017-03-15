Drivers have been left stranded on some highways, and many schools are closed after a record-setting winter storm pounded southern and central Quebec on Tuesday.

All public schools in Montreal and most other school boards in the province are shut. Many universities and daycares are also closed, while city buses are subject to delays.

Most flights at Trudeau airport are cancelled or delayed. Air Canada announced it would waive the fees to make alternate travel plans.

DETAILS ON CLOSURES HERE | CBC Montreal Storm Centre

The storm led to a number of accidents and some major crashes, including a 50-vehicle pileup on Highway 10 near Magog.

Roughly 300 drivers on a stretch of Highway 13 near Montreal's Lachine borough were left stranded overnight, while highways 20 and 138 north of Quebec City were closed to traffic. Highway 132 in the Gaspé is closed almost the whole way around the peninsula.

Crews were still working to clear Highway 13 on Wednesday morning.

Drivers stuck on Highway 13 for hours0:53

'You're just stuck'

Lee-Ann Kovacic, a bartender, was headed into downtown Montreal for work last night at 8 p.m. ET. She ended up getting stuck for nine hours on Highway 13. She said her car moved a few feet every 20 minutes.

She told CBC News that police walked along the highway knocking on car windows, telling drivers one by one to turn around and drive the opposite way.

Crews were working to clear up Highway 13 in Montreal on Wednesday following the storm. (Alexandre Letendre/CBC)

"There's no way to get off the 13, and once you were there, you're just stuck," she said. "At one point, there was this man walking over with a thermos full of coffee handing it to everybody in the cars."

In Montreal, cars are buried and early morning commuters struggled to dig out as cars were covered almost up to their rooftops. Those who opted for taxis were waiting in some cases for more than an hour.

Stay home, mayor urges

Montreal was hit with more than 32 centimetres, a record for March 14, with light snow still falling this morning. The previous record for that date was 12 centimetres.

An STM bus was stuck in the snow and abandoned near Côte-Vertu Boulevard. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

The STM said more than 200 buses were stuck in some parts of the city, and the public transit agency said 100 drivers were unable to make it to work themselves.

Mayor Denis Coderre is urging anyone who can to stay home today.

Compte tenu de la situation. Si vous n'avez pas besoin de sortir ce matin, préférable de rester à la maison — @DenisCoderre

More than 50,000 Hydro-Québec clients were without power early this morning, mostly in the Quebec City area.

Got a story from the storm? Send it to webquebec@cbc.ca