Only a fraction of the snow that fell on Montreal in the past two days has been cleared while the city braces for another 10 to 15 centimetres before Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, 29 centimetres of snow fell on the greater Montreal area between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning

The city estimates about 14 per cent of that snow was cleared on average across all Montreal boroughs by Tuesday morning.

Some areas outpaced others in their snow clearing operations. Verdun for example, had cleared two per cent of its snow by Tuesday morning, while Outremont cleared 29 per cent.

According to the snow removal plan released by the city in December, each borough has 12 hours to begin snow removal operations once the order is given by the city.

Boroughs then have 32 hours to complete the removal on main arteries.

Snow must be removed within 96 hours on secondary and local roads when a storm results in 20 centimetres of snow or less.

About five centimetres is expected to fall Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, there will be between five and 10 centimetres falling.

Here is the full forecast:

Today: Mix of sun and cloud. High -4 C.

Tonight: Snow beginning in the evening, about five centimetres expected. Low -2.

Tomorrow: Snow, five to 10 centimetres. High 0 C.

Thursday: Flurries. High -2 C.

Friday: Sun and cloud. High -2 C.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High -1 C.