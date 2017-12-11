You could be forgiven if, due to the relatively warm weather we have been experiencing in the past few months, you have forgotten that winter is on its way.

Snap out of it.

On Monday, expect some light snow in the morning, with a steady temperature of a balmy –10 C in Montreal. No big deal.

But there's a storm system developing over the Great Lakes, and it will reach southwestern Quebec on Tuesday.

It will bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to the Montreal area between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, and more than 15 centimetres of snow to the Quebec City area.

The snowfall "is expected to cause significant issues," according to Environment Canada. And to top it all off, the winds following the storm system may cause blowing snow conditions on Wednesday.

It won't be particularly warm this week either, with temperatures not expected to climb higher than –5 C. And that will be tomorrow, the day with all the snow.

Say goodbye to fall 2017, everyone. It's (unofficially) gone.