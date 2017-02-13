The worst is over — unless you have a car to dig out.

According to Environment Canada, 29 centimetres of snow fell on downtown Montreal between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Three schools in Laval — L'École secondaire Georges-Vanier, le Centre de formation L'Impulsion and l'École Polymécanique de Laval — are closed due to a power outage.

The snow has tapered off but strong winds in the morning will create blowing snow conditions.

Snow-covered highways led to a number of collisions during morning rush hour, including this one just off the eastern tip of the island. (Submitted by Catherine Beaucage)

Transports Québec is reporting a number of highways in and around the city are covered in snow.

If you need a vehicle but don't like clearing snow, just buy a small car. #storm pic.twitter.com/rCkl51BPQp — @TurnbullJay

The flights most affected at Trudeau airport are departures to and arrivals from Atlantic Canada.

The same system is now heading east and will bring blizzard conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada. The Magdalen Islands will see about 15 centimetres of snow starting this afternoon.