Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for Montreal and areas north and south of the city.

The weather agency says it is expecting high concentrations of pollutants today, which will result in poor air quality.

The areas affected include:

Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Châteauguay.

Vaudreuil, Valleyfield, Châteauguay Valley.

Lacolle, Richelieu Valley, Saint-Hyacinthe.

Mascouche, Rawdon.

​Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Eustache.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve by early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada urged residents to limit the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, noting that wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter in Quebec.

It is also encouraging commuters to use public transit if possible and drivers to reduce their driving speed and avoid idling.