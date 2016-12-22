Montreal is in for a dusting of snow and temperatures hovering around freezing point. Compared to earlier this week, it's positively balmy weather, and it's expected to hold over Christmas break.

Here's the full forecast:

Today: Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Temperature steady near O C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low minus 2

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. High 2 C.

Saturday: Clearing. High 2 C.

Christmas: Sunny. High - 2 C.

Monday: Periods of snow. High 2 C.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.

