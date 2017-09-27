Well everyone, this is it — it's truly time to say goodbye to summer.

For what will probably be the last time this year, parts of southwestern and central Quebec are under a heat warning.

In Montreal, the temperature is supposed to reach a high of 29 C today, but with the humidity it will feel like 37.

That high would beat a record set in 2003, when a temperature of 26.6 C was recorded at the airport.

With a heat warning in effect, remember to make to stay hydrated, stay out of the heat if you can, and keep an eye on the vulnerable: young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

A cold front, carting thunderstorms along with it, will move in late tonight and the temperature will gradually cool off, according to Environment Canada.

By tomorrow, we'll only reach 17 C, right around normal for this time of year. The low will be 6 C.

So put away those shorts and start rummaging around for your fall coat — you're going to be needing it.