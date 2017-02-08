As promised, freezing rain fell overnight but the rising temperature has turned everything into a wet, slushy mess this morning.

Roads are somewhat slippery, depending on where you are, but water accumulation is also a problem.

All told, about 10 millimetres of freezing rain fell in the Montreal area. Environment Canada lifted the freezing rain warning around 4:40 a.m.

The temperature will rise throughout the morning, reaching a high of 6 C before it starts to drop in the afternoon.

By tomorrow morning, the temperature will be –15 C.

It will be windy today as well, with gusts of up to 80 km/h this morning and 50 km/h in the afternoon.

Water accumulation will make the morning commute tricky Wednesday morning, for drivers and pedestrians alike. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Flights delayed, some schools closed

Most schools in the Montreal area are open, but some boards to the east have decided to close for the day

The same system is heading east and will bring similar conditions — snow, ice pellets and freezing rain — to Quebec City, the Saguenay and the Sept-Îles areas today.

A number of flights at Trudeau airport, mainly between Atlantic Canada and Montreal, have been delayed or cancelled.

Today: Rain ending this morning then mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 6, but will fall to –4 C by the afternoon.

Tonight: Wind to die down. Low –15 C.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and cloud. High –11 C.

Friday: Sunny. High –13 C.

Saturday: Snow. High –5 C.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High –3 C.