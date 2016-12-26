A special weather statement is in effect for Boxing Day that covers Montreal and southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for late Monday morning.

The freezing rain is expected to occur for several hours lasting into the afternoon, affecting areas such as Montreal, the Mauricie, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City.

Environment Canada warns that roads, highways and sidewalks will be slippery.

