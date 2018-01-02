Good news, frigid Montrealers: Environment Canada has dropped its extreme cold warning for Montreal area.

The weather warning had been in effect for much of the past week.

The weather agency is forecasting a high of –15 C for Tuesday, which for some will be a welcome reprieve from the bone-chilling temperatures seen earlier in the holiday season.

With the wind chill, however, it could feel as cold as –29.

The high for Wednesday will be a relatively balmy –11 C.