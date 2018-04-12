April showers bring... April snow, and freezing rain

Do you remember what spring is like? The snow melts away, the wind gets a little warmer...

Oh and it rains. It rains a lot.

Take a mental picture of what blue skies look like today, because the next few days in Montreal are going to be pretty grey, dreary and potentially nasty.

Why are you like this, mid-April forecast? Is it something we said? (Environment Canada) Here's the proof, from the Environment Canada website:

Rain will start tonight. By Saturday, we could be looking at snow mixed in with that rain.

But Sunday is shaping up to be the worst — that snow/rain mix may change to freezing rain in the Montreal area, the Outaouais and the Eastern Townships.

If you live north of those regions, you could see a good amount of snow.

Those conditions are expected to move northeast toward Quebec City just in time for the start of the new work week.

So... this whole "spring" thing is working out great so far, isn't it?

The forecast

Today: Early sunshine then cloudy with rain. High near 7 C.

Tomorrow: Rain in the afternoon. High near 7 C.

Saturday: Wet snow or rain. High near 1 C.

Sunday: Wet snow, possible freezing rain. High near –1 C.

Monday: Snow or rain. High near 3 C.