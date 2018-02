Snow, ice pellets, rain and freezing rain are all in the forecast for Montreal today.

Environment Canada says snow mixed with ice pellets will begin this morning and switch to rain early this afternoon.

Between 5 and 10 cm of snow are expected by the end of the day. The high for Sunday is 5 C.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas outside Montreal, including Lachute, Rigaud and Saint-Eustache.