Any Bruno Mars fans out there?

If so, you'll find the next few days will be reminiscent of the title of and lyrics from his 2011 single, It Will Rain.

Oh, it will rain, all right. It will rain today, tomorrow, Friday and possibly Saturday too.

The wet weather will begin around noon today. We may get a short reprieve overnight and tomorrow during the day, but the rain will be back by nighttime.

By Saturday we're only looking at a 40 per cent chance of showers. The clouds will clear out at night and there is nothing but sunshine forecast for Sunday.

But for the next few days, keep that umbrella close.

Today: Rain beginning near noon, windy. High 12 C.

Tonight: Rain ends near midnight. Low 5 C.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, rain at night. High 11 C.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 15 C.

Saturday: Chance of rain. High 13 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 13 C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.