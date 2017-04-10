It's going to be so warm today, the Environment Canada forecast mentions the UV index (which will be six, or high, so bust out that sunscreen).

We're supposed to hit 20 C in the Montreal area, so you'll definitely see someone wearing shorts today. Unfortunately, that very warm spring weather won't be sticking around.

Temperatures will hover around the normal mark, 10 C, for the rest of the week.

Though it's a few days away, the first half of Easter weekend is looking promising.

Here's the latest forecast:

Today: Mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Tonight: Chance of showers overnight. Low 6 C.

Tomorrow: Rain. High 10 C.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 12 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 12 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 15 C.

