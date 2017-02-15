By tomorrow morning, Montreal and the surrounding areas will have about 15 centimetres of fresh snow.

Areas south and southwest of the island, from Hemmingford to Vaudreuil, are under a snowfall warning and may see up to 25 centimetres.

But after the snow tapers off tomorrow morning, there is no more white stuff in the forecast for the foreseeable future. In fact, starting Sunday it will be downright warm, by February standards.

Don't forget: snow removal operations are in progress across the city, so keep an eye out for those orange signs.

Today: Snow, 5 centimetres. High –1 C.

Tonight: More snow, 10 centimetres, and windy. Low –5 C.

Tomorrow: Snow ends in the morning, then mainly cloudy. High –1 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.

