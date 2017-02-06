We'll see some light snow today, but it looks like we're in the crosshairs of another system coming from the west that will bring snow and freezing rain to the Montreal area.

The "intense" system is expected to bring heavy snow to regions north of the St. Lawrence River, and an extended period of freezing rain in regions near and south of the river Tuesday into Wednesday.

Environment Canada says snow will begin over western Quebec Tuesday morning and make its way east throughout the day.

There's some uncertainty about exactly what path the system is going to take, so it's unclear how much precipitation we should expect.

But Environment Canada says tomorrow's weather will "certainly have a significant impact on the commute," so keep that in mind.

Today: Mainly sunny, light snow in the afternoon. High –9 C.

Tonight: Two to four centimetres of snow expected. Low –4 C.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow and ice pellets start in the afternoon, freezing rain at night. High –5 C.

Wednesday: Rain, windy. High 2 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High –10 C.

Friday: Sunny. High –8 C.

Saturday: Chance of flurries. High –2 C.

