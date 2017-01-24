It was a snowstorm we were worried about, but the day has started with freezing rain that is making for extremely slippery conditions in the Montreal area.

The morning commute is difficult across the board, with collisions across the highway network.

A number of schools in the Montreal and Quebec City areas are closed for the day.

Near the Ontario border, icy roads are being blamed for a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 20. No one was seriously hurt but the highway is closed until further notice.

Highway 40 westbound is closed at Cavendish Road due to another multi-car collision.

Sidewalks are also very slick this morning. Montreal police Const. Daniel Lacoursière advised residents to tread carefully.

"It's very, very slippery," he said.

Snow still on the way

In the Montreal area, the snow should start later this morning. It will be mixed with ice pellets.

Wind gusts will blow the snow around in the morning and afternoon.

We should see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow during the day and another couple of centimetres tonight.

Much of Quebec, from the U.S. border all the way up to the Gaspé, is under either a snowfall or winter storm warning today.

Today: Snow mixed with ice pellets. High –3 C.

Tonight: Periods of light snow. Low –2 C.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High –3 C.

Thursday: Snow. High 0 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High –1 C

Saturday: Cloudy. High –2 C.

Sunday: Chance of flurries. High –6 C.

