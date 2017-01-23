We've had a bit of a reprieve from the snow and ice, but it's heading for us again.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Montreal, Vaudreuil and parts of the Richelieu Valley, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Centre-du-Québec and Mauricie regions.

Snow, at times heavy and mixed with ice pellets, will start overnight Monday and continue Tuesday.

Areas south of the St. Lawrence River will see between 15 and 25 centimetres of total accumulation, but if you're north of the river, you may see more than that.

Today: Flurries in the morning. High 0 C.

Tonight: Snow mixed with ice pellets to start overnight. Low –4 C.

Tomorrow: More snow and ice pellets. High –3 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 0 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 2 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High –2 C

Saturday: Chance of flurries. High –2 C.

