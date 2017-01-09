The smog warning that had been in effect for the Montreal area since Saturday has been lifted. And while it will be pretty cold in the morning, it will warm up throughout the day.

But that's where the good news ends. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for tomorrow – a weather system moving in from Colorado is expected to bring snow, high winds, rain, and possibly freezing rain.

Today: Light snow begins this afternoon. High –10 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady at –10C.

Tomorrow: Snow begins near noon, blowing snow, with a chance of flurries. Low –13 C.

Wednesday: Rain. High 5 C.

Thursday: Rain. High 7 C.

Friday: Sunny. High –4 C

Saturday: Sunny. High –10 C.

