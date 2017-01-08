Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area are still under a smog warning this morning.

Environment Canada first issued the warning on Saturday.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," the weather agency said in a statement Sunday.

Environment Canada urged residents to limit the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, noting that wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter.

"This activity generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation," Environment Canada said.

It also encouraged people to use public transit if possible and for drivers to avoid unnecessarily idling.

Air quality improving?

The smog warning comes after a recent report that suggested air quality in the city has improved.

According to data compiled by Radio-Canada, 2016 was the best year in terms of air quality since 2002.

The number of days in Montreal where air quality was considered "poor" and dangerous to public health dropped by about 60 per cent in one year.

In total, there were only five days with smog warnings in 2016 and they were all in the winter.

Environmental advocates say the improvements are mostly due to the shuttering of Ontario's coal-fired power plants.