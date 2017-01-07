Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the greater Montreal region, including Laval, Châteauguay and Longueuil.

The agency warns that smog affects adults and children who suffer from asthma, respiratory ailments, and heart disease.

It's best to avoid intense physical activity until the warning is lifted.

Today: Smog, sunny later on. High -10 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low -13 C.

Tomorrow: Cold, with a chance of flurries. Low -13 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -7 C.



