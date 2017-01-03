Montreal will see it all today – the snow should start in the morning, turn to freezing rain by about 2 p.m. and become straight rain this evening.

Today: Snow, freezing rain, rain. High 1 C.

Tonight: Rain changing to snow. Low -1 C.

Tomorrow: Snow changes back to rain, ends by afternoon. High 1 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High -8 C.

Friday: Sunny. High -8 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High -10 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High -13 C.

