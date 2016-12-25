The temperature dropped overnight, turning the wet snow and rain that fell yesterday into ice. Watch your step on the sidewalks and your speed on the roads today.

That mixed bag of precipitation Environment Canada has been warning us about is now officially a freezing rain warning for the Montreal area as well as the Laurentians, Richelieu Valley and Gatineau.

Snow or ice pellets will fall in the morning and the freezing rain is expected to start in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to 5 millimetres is possible.

Today: Clear skies, breezy. High -5 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low -14 C.

Tomorrow: Snow or ice pellets to change to freezing rain. High -3 C.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High -4 C.

Thursday: Snow. High 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -3 C.

