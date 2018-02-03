The City of Montreal wants to hear what residents in Griffintown want three new parks in their neighbourhood to look like.
The parks, which have yet to be named, are situated at the following intersections:
- Corner of Saint-Thomas and Ottawa streets (Park A)
- Corner of Peel and Ottawa streets (Park B)
- Corner of Ann and Ottawa streets (Park C)
His idea for the new park space is an open area to "sit down with my dog and enjoy the sun during the summer."
"I think there should be more ice skating rinks around for youngsters, and adults to probably practise and learn," he said.
"For the kids and for adults, I think there should be more parks around."
Maria Arias, who has lived in the area for more than four years, said it's a problem.
"Right now I'm pregnant, so of course, this is something that I'm starting to think about. Eventually, where are the kids going to play?" said Arias.
The borough's mayor, Benoit Dorais, said that hundreds of people attended the first consultation and offered a variety of ideas.
"They want parks for sport. They asked for tennis, we heard also about a soccer field," said Dorais.
Another two meetings will take place in the coming weeks: a co-design workshop on March 21 followed by another meeting later in the spring where the park sketches will be unveiled.
"The participatory approach we have decided to undertake is the ideal opportunity to achieve a green project that clearly meets the aspirations of citizens, while taking into account their needs," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.
In 2016, under former mayor Denis Coderre's administration, Montreal opened its first park entirely devoted to families in the Southwest neighbourhood.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.