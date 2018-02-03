The City of Montreal wants to hear what residents in Griffintown want three new parks in their neighbourhood to look like.

The parks, which have yet to be named, are situated at the following intersections:

Corner of Saint-Thomas and Ottawa streets (Park A)

Corner of Peel and Ottawa streets (Park B)

Corner of Ann and Ottawa streets (Park C)

The city will hold a public workshop, where residents can help co-design the new parks, in March. (City of Montreal)

"It would be nice to have more green space," said resident Anthony Blajerski.

His idea for the new park space is an open area to "sit down with my dog and enjoy the sun during the summer."

Another local, Akhil Patamkar, suggested that the city plan for space that can be used for winter activities.

"I think there should be more ice skating rinks around for youngsters, and adults to probably practise and learn," he said.

"For the kids and for adults, I think there should be more parks around."

Borough Mayor Benoit Dorais says citizens have been enthusiastically offering their ideas for what the new parks should look like. (CBC)

In Griffintown, where real estate and condo development are booming, residents have raised concerns in the past that there isn't enough green space.

Maria Arias, who has lived in the area for more than four years, said it's a problem.

"Right now I'm pregnant, so of course, this is something that I'm starting to think about. Eventually, where are the kids going to play?" said Arias.

The borough's mayor, Benoit Dorais, said that hundreds of people attended the first consultation and offered a variety of ideas.

"They want parks for sport. They asked for tennis, we heard also about a soccer field," said Dorais.

In Griffintown, where real estate and condo development are booming, residents have raised concerns in the past that there aren't enough parks. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Another two meetings will take place in the coming weeks: a co-design workshop on March 21 followed by another meeting later in the spring where the park sketches will be unveiled.

"The participatory approach we have decided to undertake is the ideal opportunity to achieve a green project that clearly meets the aspirations of citizens, while taking into account their needs," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.

In 2016, under former mayor Denis Coderre's administration, Montreal opened its first park entirely devoted to families in the Southwest neighbourhood.