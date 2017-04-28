A video created to celebrate Montreal's identity that only featured what appear to be white people has been taken down from the city's Facebook and Youtube pages.

Posted Tuesday, the two-minute video was part of a campaign to get Montrealers to propose people, places and organizations they believe are vital to the city's cultural heritage.

It showed a man cross-country skiing on Mount Royal, artists who create murals and glass figurines, a priest and a bagel maker. They all appear to be white.

By mid-morning on Friday, the video had been removed, but not before receiving more than 7,000 views on Facebook — and a good amount of criticism from those who watched it.

"I don't think this is portraying the same city I live in. It must be another Montreal," wrote Geneviève Vincent.

"It's such a shame that this video doesn't honour the many intercultural exchanges between Montrealers, from the diversity of flavours from here and abroad, to families that have crossed seas and wars to share their stories and their knowledge," wrote another commenter, André Ho.

The city did not immediately return a request for comment, nor has it responded to the criticism on its Facebook page.

A number of commenters posted criticism of the video on Facebook before it was taken down. (Facebook)

A similar controversy erupted in November when a video advertisement for Montreal's 375th anniversary also only depicted white people.

Gilbert Rozon, who is in charge of the celebrations, quickly apologized for the ad and it was redone.