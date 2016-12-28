With nary a "timber!" Montreal's much-maligned Christmas tree was reduced to stumps on Wednesday by workers armed with chainsaws.

The tree, a 26-metre balsam fir which had been described as "ugly, skinny and lopsided," had been on display at Place des Festivals as part of a Christmas market for the past three weeks.

Originally intended to rival the tree at New York City's Rockefeller Center, the tree drew international attention and made headlines for its less than aesthetically pleasing shape.

Philippe Pelletier of Sapin MTL, the group responsible for finding the tree, never took the jokes personally.

"You know, it was pretty funny," said Pelletier.

"It was such an experience. We didn't think it would get this much attention."

Philippe Pelletier (second from right) of Sapin MTL, the group responsible for finding the tree, said they're already planning something for next year. (Philippe Pelletier)

Pelletier said the tree, which came from Saint-Venant-de-Paquette in the Eastern Townships, will be reused. The logs cut from the tree will be used to make public benches for the City of Montreal.

As for next year, Pelletier said they're already planning something.

"Maybe it won't be a Christmas tree, maybe it will be something else," said Pelletier. "But for sure it will be unique and original — and it won't be aesthetically perfect."