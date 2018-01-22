Montreal firefighters battled two major overnight fires — one in a Montreal North industrial building and another in a daycare near Crémazie Boulevard.

There were no injuries or evacuations in either one.

The Montreal North fire started at around 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Éthier Avenue and Forêt Street, according to Montreal police, who have taken over the investigation.

Arson investigators checking into a fire in an industrial building on Éthier Ave in Mtl-North. A witness told police a vehicle slammed into the building just before the fire. pic.twitter.com/StsaCKed3n — @TurnbullJay

Police say a witness saw a car go through one of the building's garage doors before catching fire. The fire spread to the rest of the structure, as well as to two adjacent buildings.

As a result, Industrielle Boulevard is closed between Pie-IX Boulevard and Viau Street.

Fire in Crémazie daycare

To the south, at about 2:25 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Crémazie Boulevard on the corner of Lajeunesse Street, where a fire engulfed a building with a daycare on its main floor.

A fire broke out and spread through three buildings on Industrielle Boulevard Sunday night. (Radio-Canada)

Fire department chief Benoît Martel told CBC News the fire started in the basement and made its way up to the first and second floors, before unfurling onto the roof.

Firefigthers were unable to determine what caused the fire and have transferred the investigation to Montreal police.

About 100 firefighters were dispatched to each fire. Heavy smoke poured from the buildings affected by the fires, as crews continued to fight them into the morning.