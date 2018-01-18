Highway 25 in Montreal has been reopened to traffic, about 10 hours after a truck caught fire right outside the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel early Thursday morning.

The truck flipped onto its side near the exit for Hochelaga Street around 5 a.m., leading to the shutdown of all three lanes on the northbound side of the highway during the morning rush hour.

The closure caused a traffic backlog from the South Shore heading into Montreal. All lanes of the highway were reopened around 3 p.m.

The truck was carrying produce when it caught fire early Thursday morning. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The driver was able to get out of the truck and was not injured.

After putting out the fire, firefighters spent the morning clearing out the truck, which was filled with fresh produce.

The Sûreté du Québec does not know what caused the fire. No other vehicles were involved.