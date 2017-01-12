With traffic the way it is in Montreal, managers looking to attract top talent need to change their attitude toward telecommuting, says Quebec human resources group CRHA.

Increasing traffic congestion in the Montreal-area has meant workers are spending more time on the roads, heightening their stress levels and lowering their productivity.

This week, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released a study of traffic in Canada and three stretches of road in Montreal made the list's top 10 worst traffic spots.

Manon Poirier, the executive director of CRHA, said she's not surprised.

She said companies are losing good candidates because their locations are hard to get to — especially those in downtown Montreal.

Traffic 'not getting better'

According to CRHA's research, traffic is so bad that Montreal-area workers are late by 22 minutes on average every day.

She said this average is later than two years ago because of all the recent construction plaguing the island's arteries.

"Things are not getting better," Poirier said.

A new CAA study shows that heavy traffic in places like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hurts productivity and the environment. (CBC)

Changing jobs to telecommute

Marketing coordinator Kelly Johnson said she changed jobs after a recruiter offered her telecommuting as a work option.

Johnson was spending between 30 minutes to an hour commuting between her job in Senneville on the western tip of the Island of Montreal and her home in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Not knowing if she would be able to pick up her children on time because of the traffic added to her daily stress.

"It wasn't until I changed jobs that I realized the impact it had on me," Johnson said.

She said now she has an extra hour and a half in her day to do what she wants.

Companies called to be flexible, or miss out

But working from home still carries a certain stigma for many employers, which Poirier said is an outdated outlook that needs to change.

Not offering telecommuting is costing companies their employees and in terms of overall productivity.

"Twenty years ago organizations thought that if they couldn't see the employee, they weren't working," Poirier said.

Manon Poirier from CRHA says roadwork isn't coming to an end so employers need to look at how to support their staff and keep their productivity up. (Arian Zarrinkoub/CBC)

On the contrary, employees who work from home are likely to stay at their desks later, she said.

She added that telecommuting saves companies money because they don't have to pay for office space.

And managers can still check in on employees thanks to advances in video conferencing tools, like Skype.

According to Johnson, having a flexible employer makes her want to get even more done.

"At home, if I'm logged in, I'm working," she said.