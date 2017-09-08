Here's a special surprise mixed in with the usual cocktail of weekend road closures.

Work to build the new Ville-Marie Expressway means the Guy Street exit on the eastbound side will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday until Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 a.m.

Motorists are being advised to take the next exit, for de la Montagne Street/St-Jacques Street, instead.

Other road closures will only be in effect for the weekend.

Here's what is off-limits: