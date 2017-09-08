Here's a special surprise mixed in with the usual cocktail of weekend road closures.
Work to build the new Ville-Marie Expressway means the Guy Street exit on the eastbound side will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday until Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 a.m.
Motorists are being advised to take the next exit, for de la Montagne Street/St-Jacques Street, instead.
Other road closures will only be in effect for the weekend.
Here's what is off-limits:
- Highway 20 east from Highway 138 west (coming from the Mercier Bridge), from Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway, from the Turcot Interchange to the Cathédrale and Notre-Dame street entrances, from Friday at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- The Highway 15 south access ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway, from at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- The de la Vérendrye Boulevard/de l'Église Avenue exit (Exit 62) from Highway 15 north, from at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.