Montreal's towing industry has been infiltrated by organized crime groups that resort to violence and intimidation to secure profits, according to a report released today by the city's inspector general.

The report contains witness accounts of an industry in which companies aggressively seek to limit competition in the boroughs where they operate. The names of individuals and businesses were withheld to protect the witnesses' safety.

These companies, many tow-truck owners told the inspector general, have ties to one of the main organized crime networks in the city, be it the Hells Angels, the Mafia or street gangs.

Protection money demanded

The owner of one company said he had to pay between $500 and $700 per week in protection money to a member of the Hells Angels if he wanted to continue operating without competition in his borough.

Failure to pay, the report reads, could result in threats or acts of intimidation.

The bombshell report by Denis Gallant, the city's inspector general, also details how the owners of some towing companies have managed to skirt measures designed to keep them from receiving public contracts.

A handful of entrepreneurs have been subjected to a five-year ban from bidding on city contracts, for having participated in price collusion schemes.

But Gallant writes that they have been able to get around the ban by using their spouse's name or by setting up shell companies.

Gallant's report includes 11 recommendations, including instituting tougher vetting practices before city towing contracts are awarded.