Montreal Together is a collaboration between the Department of Journalism at Concordia University and CBC Montreal.

Undergraduate students and graduate-diploma students in a multimedia course found and produced original stories about different Montreal communities.

Working in small teams, they spent the winter semester developing their stories in text, audio, video, photography, infographics and maps.

Explore their work below:

Safia Ahmad, Michael Boriero, Pat Cahill, Aislinn May

Yves Côté overcame a difficult past to help breathe new life into a 165-year-old church in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village.

Solène Jonveaux, Eléonore Riffe, Noé Sainderichin, Gethraa Shan

Step inside the 116-year-old institution that serves as a second home to many members of Montreal's deaf community.

Oscar Ocelotl Aguirre, Nahka Bertrand, Agathe Tournoux

This handy guide introduces you to exploring the city through an Indigenous perspective.

Etienne Briere, Coco Caron-Delas, Stephane Lavoie, Kacim Azouz Steets

Think surfing is just a summer thing in Montreal? Think again. The city's surfing community continues to grown and is now active year-round.