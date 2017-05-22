Montreal Together is a collaboration between the Department of Journalism at Concordia University and CBC Montreal.
Undergraduate students and graduate-diploma students in a multimedia course found and produced original stories about different Montreal communities.
Working in small teams, they spent the winter semester developing their stories in text, audio, video, photography, infographics and maps.
Explore their work below:
The popular church in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village
Safia Ahmad, Michael Boriero, Pat Cahill, Aislinn May
Yves Côté overcame a difficult past to help breathe new life into a 165-year-old church in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village.
Where Montreal's deaf community comes to listen to each other
Solène Jonveaux, Eléonore Riffe, Noé Sainderichin, Gethraa Shan
Step inside the 116-year-old institution that serves as a second home to many members of Montreal's deaf community.
Montreal's spaces of reconciliation
Oscar Ocelotl Aguirre, Nahka Bertrand, Agathe Tournoux
This handy guide introduces you to exploring the city through an Indigenous perspective.
Surfing in Montreal becomes a year-round affair
Etienne Briere, Coco Caron-Delas, Stephane Lavoie, Kacim Azouz Steets
Think surfing is just a summer thing in Montreal? Think again. The city's surfing community continues to grown and is now active year-round.