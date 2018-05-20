Montreal to test out water taxi service linking Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port

The idea of a water taxi, which would run between Pointe-aux-Trembles and the Old Port, is being floated once again.

A pilot project will be tested from May 28 to June 1, in an effort to sell the city on making a long-term investment in the service.

Commuters will be able to board at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd. and disembark at the Jacques-Cartier Pier. The trip is expected to take fewer than 30 minutes.

This isn't the first time this service has received a trial run in Montreal. Around 700 people tried it out during a two-day period in May of last year.

"Travelling on the river is something really wonderful for those who have a chance to do it," said Pointe-aux-Trembles mayor Chantal Rouleau, a strong supporter of the project.

With departures running between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and a one-way fare of $3.25, she believes it could marketed as a new way to commute.

The pilot project will run from May 28 to June 1. (Radio-Canada)

​The Explorateur, run by a company called Navark, has space for 45 passengers as well as a dozen bikes. It can make the Pointe-aux-Trembles - Old Port trip in as little as 22 minutes.

If this kind of service were to be implemented on a regular basis, it's unclear how much it would cost to operate.

Boats similar to The Explorateur cost about $750,000.