The City of Montreal is moving ahead with plans to replace the 46-year-old Van Horne–Rosemont overpass and redevelop Rosemont Boulevard between Saint-Denis and Saint-Hubert streets.

On Sunday, city officials launched a design contest for architectural and engineering plans for the project.

The winner will be unveiled in 2018.

The underside of the overpass has been turned into a green space and paintings now grace its pillars. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Lionel Perez, the city executive committee member in charge of infrastructure, said the overpass will reach the end of its lifespan in a few years and it's an opportunity to make some changes.

"We're seizing this opportunity to rethink the overpass concept and make the area more livable and enjoyable," Perez said.

The new overpass will make room for bikes and pedestrians and feature more green space.

The cost of the project is estimated at between $90 to $100 million.