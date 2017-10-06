Many public services around Montreal will be closed or operating on different hours for Thanksgiving Monday.

Here's a partial list of what's open and what's closed.

What's closed:

Post offices.

Federal, provincial and municipal government buildings.

Municipal courthouse.

Banks.

The RTM Deux-Montagnes train line will be completely closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No shuttle service will be offered.

What's open:

Most SAQ liquor stores.

Grocery stores and public markets (Atwater, Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve).

Most shopping malls.

Pharmacies.

Public transit authorities are running on a holiday or modified schedule. Consult the alternate schedules on their respective websites.

Services

Boroughs that have garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Mondays will continue their pick-up as normal.

If you're driving, don't forget that parking meters and restrictions are still in effect on Thanksgiving Monday.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to borough schedules.

Most outdoor tennis courts are open while the majority of libraries and indoor pools are closed.

City attractions

The Biodôme and Planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Botanical Garden and Insectarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The annual Great Pumpkin Ball event is happening until Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Ronde will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Montreal Science Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Many restaurants are closed Mondays so it's best to call and book ahead.