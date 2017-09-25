If you're wondering where the sweater weather is, it's on the way. But not before another few days of possibly record-setting heat.

The forecast high for today is 31 C, 39 with the humidity. For tomorrow, it will be 30 C, 38 with the humidity, and Wednesday it will be 28 C.

The average high for this time of year is around 17.5 C.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada recommended planning outdoor activities during cooler periods of the day, keeping hydrated and reducing exposure to the heat.

Not quite your typical fall weather warning, but by Thursday things should be back to normal with a high of 18 C.

And on Friday, it will be 14 C and rainy. Perfect weather for layering.