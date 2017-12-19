The rabbi at a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce synagogue says his members are upset and nervous following the discovery of a threatening letter in the middle of the holiday season.

Rabbi Alan Bright said younger members of the congregation heard the news on social media but some of the older members only got the news when they showed up for a morning service Tuesday.

"It's a terrible thing where you can't go to your house of prayer, regardless of your religious affinity, and just feel secure," he said.

Police have confirmed they are investigating complaints filed by two synagogues that received copies of the same letter, containing a hateful message toward Jews that included an image of a bleeding Star of David with a swastika.

Congregation Beth Ora in Saint-Laurent also received a copy of the letter, as did synagogues in Toronto, Hamilton and Edmonton.

This is the letter sent to at least five synagogues in the country, discovered Monday. (B'nai Brith Canada)

Bright said there are plans to put in place new security measures so people can feel comfortable.

He commended the police response, saying the officers dispatched to the synagogue Monday took the situation very seriously and tested the letter to make sure there were no substances in it that could hurt anyone.

Focusing on good in midst of bad

Elizabeth Bright, the rabbi's wife, said as a mother, she finds the situation scary.

"With the world today, you have to really focus on the fact that there are more good people out there than there are bad."

She said she finds it unnerving that they targeted a house of worship, where people go to feel connected to others and to God.

Elizabeth Bright pointed out that it's strange that five synagogues across the country received the same hateful letters on the same day. (Charles Contant/CBC)

She pointed out that all four synagogues received the letters on the same day, which would appear to point to the letter being sent out in a co-ordinated way.

Harvey Levine, Quebec regional director for B'nai Brith Canada, said the letter is deplorable and concerning

"This is pure anti-Semitic hate, resembling the type of hate that we saw pre-WWII. It's pure Nazism," he said.

He pointed out that B'nai Brith Canada's numbers show more than 1,700 anti-Semitic incidents happened across the country last year — the highest number the group has ever recorded.

Arthur Newman, a member of the NDG synagogue, said the timing of the letter is terrible, with people getting ready to celebrate Christmas and Tuesday being the final day of Hanukkah.

"We've had windows broken but nothing as threatening as that letter that was sent. It's just a disgrace."