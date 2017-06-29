Thousands of people are expected tonight for a free concert by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to benefit victims of this spring's flooding.

The orchestra's director, Kent Nagano, decided to organize the event in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough after seeing what people in the area and neighbouring boroughs were living through during the flooding in May.

Adam Johnson, the assistant conductor of the OSM, said members of the orchestra were keen to be a part of the concert and to help give members of the community a boost.

"As musicians, we're not exactly going to be able to rebuild homes, but we want to be able to offer what we can give — an evening of music for free," Johnson said.

He said they wanted to give people a moment of peace after the traumatic and costly flooding.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. outside the Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, located at 13800 Pierrefonds Boulevard, just east of Saint-Jean Boulevard.

The venue can hold up to 10,000 people and attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.

The Canadian Armed Forces will also take part in the concert by firing blanks from three 155-millimetre guns around 9 p.m.

The school is accessible by taking the 68 bus that runs along Pierrefonds Boulevard, or the 201 or 205 from the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.

Free shuttles will also be offered from Westview Bible Church, located at Pierrefonds and Saint-Charles boulevards, as well as the Roxboro-Pierrefonds train station at 11100 Gouin Boulevard West.

The shuttle service starts at 6 p.m. from both locations and runs until 10 p.m. after the concert.

There is no parking near the school, the borough says.