The city is marking its 375th birthday with a giant, free outdoor concert called Montreal Symphonique, to be held at the foot of Mount Royal this Saturday.

The event will be an auditory and visual feast, featuring the city's three major orchestras, a tribute to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and over 350 musicians, artists and singers.

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the McGill Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestre Métropolitain will be joined by pop artists including Rufus Wainwright, Patrick Watson, Isabelle Boulay, Coeur de pirate, Pierre Lapointe and DJ Champion.

The show, beginning at 9 p.m. on the corner of Parc and Des Pins avenues, is themed around the four seasons.

As part of the performance, there will be a fifth imaginary season, a symphonic tribute to Villeneuve. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will play the theme from the Oscar-nominated film Arrival, while footage from the film is projected during the performance.

You'll be able to watch the Montreal Symphonique concert live in any of the city parks below:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Parc Ahuntsic.

Anjou: Parc Lucie-Bruneau.

Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Parc Kent et parc Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Lachine: Salle de spectacle L'Entrepôt.

LaSalle: Parc Angrignon.

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Parc Baldwin.

Le Sud-Ouest: Parc Angrignon.

L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève: Terrain du Cégep Gérald-Godin.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Place Gennevilliers-Laliberté.

Montréal-Nord: Parc Aimé-Léonard.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Parc Grier.

Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles: Place du Village-de-la-Pointe-aux-Trembles et Maison du citoyen.

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: Parc Molson.

Saint-Laurent: Complexe sportif.

Saint-Léonard: Parc Wilfrid-Bastien.

Verdun: Parc Angrignon.

Ville-Mari: Parc Médéric-Martin.

Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension: Parc Jarry.

​The concert will be broadcast in English on CBC-TV on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., as well as on Radio One at Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. It will also be broadcast on Radio Two on Sept. 17 at 9:00 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

The concert will also be broadcast in French on Ici Radio-Canada Télé on Sunday Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., as well as online at Ici ARTV on Monday Sept. 18 at 9 p.m.