Montreal drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians all know it: navigating the city is no cakewalk, no matter how you're getting around.

If you're a citizen with ideas to make our streets safer, now's the time to make your voice heard.

The Quebec Transport Ministry and the SAAQ, the province's automobile insurance board, are holding three days of public and online consultations in Montreal on topics including pedestrian safety, drinking and driving, infrastructure and cycling.

What are your ideas to make Montreal safer? CBC Montreal's Daybreak spoke to a pedestrian, a cyclist, and a driver to find out what ideas from the province's survey get the thumbs up and what idea get the thumbs down.

Pedestrian: Safer sidewalks, less speeding

Mary Williamson is a pedestrian who lives in Mile End. She says Montreal's construction zones and sidewalks need to be secured to pose less of a risk to pedestrians. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Mary Williamson is a mother and teacher. She lives near Parc Avenue in Mile End, and says the street there is something of an urban highway.

THUMBS UP: Making sidewalks safer, especially construction zones: "You can walk right up to a hole, and there's a little fence, which is also dangerous. I hurt myself when there was construction on Hutchison, I fell."

THUMBS DOWN: Giving out more fines for speeding: "When people see a cop on the highway, they slow down, but then they speed up again. You just avoid getting the fine, but it doesn't mean you're going to be a better driver."

Cyclist: More awareness, fewer tickets

Max Honigmann is a student and cyclists who'd like to see more signage around bike paths. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Max Honigmann is a student and a cyclist. He's happy to hear about the public consultation, and says getting around the city as a cyclist isn't always easy.

THUMBS UP: Better signage around bike paths: "I think it would be good to have signs that indicate 'Look before you turn right' over a bike path, because that's an issue."

THUMBS DOWN: Giving cyclists more tickets: "I think any driver or biker is going to make minor traffic infractions, as long as it doesn't put anyone's life in danger, I don't think it's great to be overdoing it on the tickets."

Driver: Say yes to 'right on red'!

Khantar Isselmou is a driver who wishes Montreal streets had more space for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to share the road. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Khantar Isselmou often drives in downtown Montreal, but wishes the city streets had more room for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to share the road.

THUMBS UP: Letting drivers turn right on a red light: "I think it's a great idea. When I go outside of Montreal, I really think it's more practical."

THUMBS DOWN: Installing more photo radar cameras: "I don't think [they work.] Speeding is more responsibility for someone, versus being worried about radar."

Want to share your views?

You can still fill out the online consultation form on the SAAQ's website. The survey is available until March 3, and you need to provide an email address to participate.