Montreal police say a man who was stabbed in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood overnight has died.

The 26-year-old victim was found covered in blood in the entry of an apartment building on Mullins Street, near Wellington Street, just before 2 a.m, according to Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

He taken to hospital in critical condition with injuries that appeared to be caused by a sharp object or knife.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the man died in hospital.​

Investigators from the major crimes unit are at the scene, along with two crime scene technicians, in order to figure out what happened. They are expected to be there for most of the day.

Bergeron said so far there are no suspects or motive. Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.

This is the 17th homicide on SPVM territory this year.