Montreal police are investigating after two men were stabbed late Sunday morning in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

Police say they received a call from a witness about two injured men near the intersection of Amherst and Robin streets around 11:30 a.m. in the Ville-Marie borough.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A second man, 26, was also taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are not sure what kind of weapon was used during the attack and do not yet have a description of a suspect.

Amherst Street is blocked off to traffic between Sherbrooke Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses at the scene.