A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot outside a bar in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood early this morning.

Shortly after closing time, at around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Prince Arthur Street after reports of gunshots.

They found the man shot at least once in his upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but police say his life is no longer in danger.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant​ said investigators plan to meet with the man later today to get his version of events.

"According to the version that we heard on scene, it was an altercation between a group of people that occurred when bars were closing," Brabant​ said.