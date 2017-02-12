A snow storm passing over southern Quebec is expected to bring up to 20 cm of snow through Sunday night into Monday morning.

Environment Canada is warning commuters that it could make for a messy drive in.

"Conditions may not be that pretty tomorrow morning," said Ivan Dubé, who is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Dubé said the snowstorm, which is a low pressure system that passed over the Great Lakes, will be most intense late Sunday afternoon and early evening before tapering off overnight.

Snow should stop falling late Monday morning.

By the time the storm has passed over, it should leave behind 15 to 20 cm in Montreal and the surrounding area.

He added that the winds will pick up to 50 km/h during the night and blow around much of the freshly fallen snow.

According to Dubé, the system will continue moving towards Atlantic Canada a become a major storm.

Flight, buses delayed

As of Sunday afternoon, around 50 flights departing Montreal's Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport were listed as delayed or cancelled.

The airport's administration suggests checking their website if you have a scheduled flight for up-to-date information.

Regional bus service Orléans Express has warned customers that there may be delays or cancellations depending on road conditions.

More snow to come this week

Another storm is expected to pass through southern Quebec this week.

Dubé said it will be a smaller system and is forecast to pass through Tuesday into Wednesday.

"We could get another 10 cm," he said.