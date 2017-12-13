The City of Montreal is set to begin snow-removal operations later today in most boroughs, a day after the first major snowfall of the year.

More than 3,000 city employees have been working to clear the roads and sidewalks and spread abrasives since the snow began late Monday night.

Almost 2,200 vehicles will be out on the streets starting at 7 p.m. to remove the snow.

The operation but may start tomorrow in some boroughs, according to Jean-François Parenteau, the executive committee member who oversees all things snow-related.

The city is reminding people to be mindful of the parking restrictions and be careful around the machinery.

A day after about 20 centimetres of snow fell on Montreal, the city is preparing to start carting it all away. (Charles Contant/CBC)

By 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Montreal had gotten around 19 centimetres of snow.

The issue today will be the wind — wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected at times today. Some roads and highways in and around the city are still snow-covered and slippery.

In an interview with CBC Montreal's Daybreak Wednesday morning, city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews are still working on clearing snow and preventing the formation of black ice.

The city is suggesting that drivers download or update their Info-Neige app so they know to move their cars when snow-removal crews pass by.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is still in effect for parts of central and eastern Quebec.

Quebec City is expecting another five centimetres or so today with the strong winds continuing, but by the time the system has moved through Quebec, some areas will have up to 50 centimetres of snow.

Sidewalks still a bit iffy, but main arteries are clear after 25 cm of snow in Quebec City. Beautiful morning ... for some shovelling. pic.twitter.com/fiULx3icn3 — @susancbcquebec

Slipping, sliding buses

Part of Côte-des-Neiges Road was closed for a time Tuesday afternoon after a number of STM buses got stuck on the hill near the Montreal General Hospital Tuesday.

Conditions were too slippery for some of the articulated buses to make up the road. One even hit a pole.

Sabourin said the city has standards for dealing with steep hills during winter weather. Crews spread salt on the street before the snow starts falling, then continue to pass by throughout the day.

Tow truck unsuccessfully tries to move #stm bus stuck on CDN road...another now on its way #storm pic.twitter.com/j9YbPzAJJY — @simon_nak

Côte-des-Neiges had been salted at least once, he said, but the snowfall started to intensify right in the middle of morning rush hour, which complicated the operation.

The city will be taking "close look" at the situation, Sabourin said.